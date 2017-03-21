China's Hebei Steel to proceed with $8 billion revamp

Hebei Steel Group, China's biggest steelmaker by output, has won approval for a 42.4 billion yuan project that will reduce its steel capacity by nearly 2 million tonnes and upgrade old technology, Hebei province's economic planner said. China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of steel , is prioritising supply-side reform in its steel and coal sectors, seeking to tackle pollution and cut an output capacity glut that has weighed on both domestic and global prices.

