China's Hebei Steel to proceed with $...

China's Hebei Steel to proceed with $8 billion revamp

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Hebei Steel Group, China's biggest steelmaker by output, has won approval for a 42.4 billion yuan project that will reduce its steel capacity by nearly 2 million tonnes and upgrade old technology, Hebei province's economic planner said. China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of steel , is prioritising supply-side reform in its steel and coal sectors, seeking to tackle pollution and cut an output capacity glut that has weighed on both domestic and global prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mon Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC