China's Hebei Steel to proceed with $8 billion revamp
Hebei Steel Group, China's biggest steelmaker by output, has won approval for a 42.4 billion yuan project that will reduce its steel capacity by nearly 2 million tonnes and upgrade old technology, Hebei province's economic planner said. China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of steel , is prioritising supply-side reform in its steel and coal sectors, seeking to tackle pollution and cut an output capacity glut that has weighed on both domestic and global prices.
