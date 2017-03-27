ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and...
ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. , a leading total solutions provider of Internet content and application delivery services in China, today announced its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. "We achieved success in stabilizing our core business in the second half of the year, despite continued challenges from HPCC platform issues in the first half of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|18 hr
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Parden Pard
|8
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Mar 3
|Again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC