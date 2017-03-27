ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and...

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. , a leading total solutions provider of Internet content and application delivery services in China, today announced its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. "We achieved success in stabilizing our core business in the second half of the year, despite continued challenges from HPCC platform issues in the first half of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.