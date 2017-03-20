China Won't Repeat Steel Market Crash in 2017, Japanese Mill Says
Global steel mills have no need to fret about the chances of Chinese exports torpedoing prices this year in a rerun of 2015, according to the managing director of Japan's biggest producer of recycled steel. Strong domestic demand in China and cuts in production capacity are leading to a more balanced market, said Kiyoshi Imamura from Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|23 hr
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Parden Pard
|8
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Mar 3
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC