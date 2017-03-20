China Won't Repeat Steel Market Crash...

China Won't Repeat Steel Market Crash in 2017, Japanese Mill Says

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Global steel mills have no need to fret about the chances of Chinese exports torpedoing prices this year in a rerun of 2015, according to the managing director of Japan's biggest producer of recycled steel. Strong domestic demand in China and cuts in production capacity are leading to a more balanced market, said Kiyoshi Imamura from Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) 23 hr Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Sun Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC