China unveils new aircraft carrier

China unveils new aircraft carrier

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

The design of China's first home-built aircraft carrier has been detailed by Beijing's state media, revealing a ship reverse-engineered from a Russian design - but with many improvements. Courtesy: East Pendulum The Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific on December 24, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) 18 hr RichMont 7
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Fri Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,344,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC