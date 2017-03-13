China to step up patrols to create "first class" navy
China will step up patrols and ensure it has a "first class" navy equipped with the best armaments, senior military officers told the official Xinhua news agency, as China steps up its ability to project power far from its shores. China's navy has been taking an increasingly prominent role in recent months, with a rising star admiral taking command, its first aircraft carrier sailing around self-ruled Taiwan and new Chinese warships popping up in far-flung places.
