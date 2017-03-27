China to review murder sentence in loan shark killing case
China's top prosecutor will review a controversial sentence in which a man was jailed for life after killing a loan shark who had sexually assaulted his mother, in a case that has again ignited public anger over police incompetence. The government has promised to redress miscarriages of justice after several high profile cases, including wrongful executions of people later proven to be not guilty.
