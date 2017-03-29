China Thought Our Bin Laden Raid Was ...

China Thought Our Bin Laden Raid Was So Cool They're Doing Them Too [VIDEO]

10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

As Beijing takes a harder look at the growing threat of global terrorism, China may be learning from the U.S. on counterterrorism techniques and tactics. Chinese security forces staged an assault on a mock facility bearing a strong resemblance to the compound U.S. forces raided in 2011 to bring down Osama bin Laden, reports the New York Times.

Read more at The Daily Caller.

