China summons French diplomat after C...

China summons French diplomat after Chinese person shot dead

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it has summoned in a French diplomat after police shot dead a Chinese national in Paris, in an incident that sparked a protest by scores of Chinese in front of a police station in the French capital. State news agency Xinhua said the Chinese national was killed on Sunday night after a "conflict" with police, with about 100 people from the Chinese community joining the protest on Monday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... 14 hr Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC