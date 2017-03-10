China Shifts Stance, Letting Dying Fi...

China Shifts Stance, Letting Dying Firms Go Bust

13 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

SIPING, China-Bankruptcies of Chinese businesses have surged in the past two years, in a sign the state is beginning to take painful steps to trim the bloated industrial sector as it tries to rein in debt. China's search for ways to manage its slowest growth in a quarter-century hangs over the annual National People's Congress, which starts on Sunday.

