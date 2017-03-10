China Shifts Stance, Letting Dying Firms Go Bust
SIPING, China-Bankruptcies of Chinese businesses have surged in the past two years, in a sign the state is beginning to take painful steps to trim the bloated industrial sector as it tries to rein in debt. China's search for ways to manage its slowest growth in a quarter-century hangs over the annual National People's Congress, which starts on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Fri
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 24
|Criminal Record
|6
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC