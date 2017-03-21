China Sees a Manufacturing Future---i...

China Sees a Manufacturing Future---in America

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

DONGGUAN, China-Glen Lin is struggling to keep his shoe company competitive on the world's factory floor in southern China. Wages are shooting up 15% each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm 8 hr Scammers m 1
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mon Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,516 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC