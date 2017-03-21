China says number of 'terror attacks' is down, but threat remains high

The number of violent attacks by "terrorist cells" in China has dropped due to increased security measures, state media reported on Tuesday, however it also cited experts as saying the level of attempted violence remains high. Paramilitary policemen board a plane as they head for an anti-terrorism oath-taking rally in Kashgar, from Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, February 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.