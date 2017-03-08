China says NKorea could suspend nukes for halt in US drills
China's foreign minister said Wednesday that North Korea could suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for a halt in joint U.S.-South Korea military drills, in an unusually public proposal that analysts said showed Beijing's growing alarm over the tensions. The U.S. and South Korea resisted the idea.
