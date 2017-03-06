China releases surprisingly progressive sex education textbook supporting same-sex couples
The textbook has been introduced to several Chinese elementary schools, and is going viral for its frank discussion of sex and homosexuality - a taboo topic in Chinese society. Many who are in support of the book are praising it for teaching children how to recognise situations of sexual abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|RichMont
|7
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Fri
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC