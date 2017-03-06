China releases surprisingly progressi...

China releases surprisingly progressive sex education textbook supporting same-sex couples

Read more: Mashable

The textbook has been introduced to several Chinese elementary schools, and is going viral for its frank discussion of sex and homosexuality - a taboo topic in Chinese society. Many who are in support of the book are praising it for teaching children how to recognise situations of sexual abuse.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,347,273

