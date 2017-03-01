China orders aluminum, steel cuts dur...

China orders aluminum, steel cuts during winter: Bloomberg

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China has ordered steel and aluminum producers in 28 cities to slash output during the winter months as Beijing intensifies its war on smog, according to a Bloomberg News report on Wednesday. In an order issued in February, the state planner and the Ministry of Environment called on steel producers to halve output in four major cities, including top producer Tangshan in Hebei province, according to a report by Bloomberg that cited unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

