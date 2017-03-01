China orders aluminum, steel cuts during winter: Bloomberg
China has ordered steel and aluminum producers in 28 cities to slash output during the winter months as Beijing intensifies its war on smog, according to a Bloomberg News report on Wednesday. In an order issued in February, the state planner and the Ministry of Environment called on steel producers to halve output in four major cities, including top producer Tangshan in Hebei province, according to a report by Bloomberg that cited unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|41 min
|Coal man
|2
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 24
|Criminal Record
|6
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 18
|Naira
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC