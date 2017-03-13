China operationalises its stealth fighter, tested in Tibet0 min ago

Beijing, Mar 10 China has operationalised its first stealth aircraft and tested it in the rugged Tibet region for its endurance in high altitude, a development that will have major implications for India. A video footage from state-run CCTV Channel 7 today showed J-20 fighters joining the People's Liberation Army Air Force with Y-20 transport planes and H-6K bombers.

