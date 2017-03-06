China opens new airport in Tibet, close to India
Nyingchi Mainling Airport's new terminal can handle 750,000 passengers and 3,000 tonnes of cargo annually by 2020 BEIJING: China today operationalised the second-largest airport terminal in Tibet, close to the Indian border, which will be able to handle 750,000 passengers and 3,000 tonnes of cargo annually by 2020. The new terminal, the sixth to be opened in Tibet, is part of Nyingchi Mainling Airport , which is located close to Arunachal Pradesh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Sun
|RichMont
|7
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Mar 3
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC