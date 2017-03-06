China opens new airport in Tibet, clo...

China opens new airport in Tibet, close to India

Nyingchi Mainling Airport's new terminal can handle 750,000 passengers and 3,000 tonnes of cargo annually by 2020 BEIJING: China today operationalised the second-largest airport terminal in Tibet, close to the Indian border, which will be able to handle 750,000 passengers and 3,000 tonnes of cargo annually by 2020. The new terminal, the sixth to be opened in Tibet, is part of Nyingchi Mainling Airport , which is located close to Arunachal Pradesh.

