China left-back faces suspension calls over 'affair'

A player for the Chinese national team, Jiang Zhipeng, is facing calls to be suspended from both his national team and his club from his scorned wife A player for the Chinese national team, Jiang Zhipeng, is facing calls to be suspended from both his national team and his club over an alleged extramarital affair. The Guangzhou R&F left-back endured a miserable game against Iran, as he inexplicably headed the ball into the path of goalscorer Mehdi Taremi in the 1-0 defeat.

