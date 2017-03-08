China lawmakers add defaming Party heroes to civil code offences
Lawmakers on Sunday introduced amendments to China's nascent civil code to make defaming "heroes and martyrs" of the ruling Communist Party a civil offense, as the leadership moves to strengthen its grasp on the history of the People's Republic. China's ongoing National People's Congress , an annual meeting of some 3,000 delegates, is currently debating general rules for a civil code.
