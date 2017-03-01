China launches world's largest oil ex...

China launches world's largest oil exploration rig

China has put into service what it claims is the world's largest and deepest-operating offshore oil exploration platform, the Bluewhale I, the state broadcaster reported on Saturday. The rig has a total deck area about the size of a soccer field with a sophisticated drilling system that can reach the seabed at a depth of 3,658 metres and bore a further 15,240 metres into the earth's crust, according to China Central Television.

