China launches world's largest oil exploration rig
China has put into service what it claims is the world's largest and deepest-operating offshore oil exploration platform, the Bluewhale I, the state broadcaster reported on Saturday. The rig has a total deck area about the size of a soccer field with a sophisticated drilling system that can reach the seabed at a depth of 3,658 metres and bore a further 15,240 metres into the earth's crust, according to China Central Television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|RichMont
|7
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Fri
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC