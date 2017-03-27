China confirms detention of Taiwan pr...

China confirms detention of Taiwan pro-democracy activist

China's government said Wednesday it has detained a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist and is investigating him on suspicion of "pursuing activities harmful to national security." Spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office Ma Xiaoguang said Lee Ming-che, 42, was in good health, but gave no information about where he was being held or other terms of his detention.

