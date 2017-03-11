China airlines cut some S.Korea routes amid political standoff

China widened its economic revenge for Korea's deployment of U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system to Korean corporate names beyond Lotte Group which had come under selective target for handing over its location to host the battery unit. According to searches of their websites on Friday, China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and Spring Airline Co Ltd have stopped selling tickets for mid-next week onwards for flights between the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo and popular South Korean tourist island Jeju.

