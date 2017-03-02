China accuses rights activist of "fak...

China accuses rights activist of "fake news" fabricating torture

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Chinese state media said on Thursday that a prominent Chinese rights activist had made up "fake news" of torture to grab international headlines, but his defenders said the accusations were a coordinated attempt to smear his name. State media said disbarred lawyer Jiang Tianyong, 46, was behind news reports of police torturing another detained rights activist, Xie Yang, and that Jiang had later admitted to telling Xie's wife to make up details of torture in captivity to attract attention to the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... 5 hr Coal man 2
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Tue Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 24 Criminal Record 6
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 18 Naira 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC