Brother seeks retrial for China ex-police chief facing death

In this March 17, 2017 photo, Zhao Yifeng holds up a photo of his brother Zhao Liping during an interview at a hotel in Beijing, China. Zhao Liping, who had enjoyed broad powers as head of public security in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, was sentenced to death in November, 2016 for murder, accepting bribes and the possession of firearms.

