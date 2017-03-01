Bloody Islamic State video puts China...

Bloody Islamic State video puts China in cross-hairs

Read more: Manila Bulletin

Islamic State militants from China's Uighur ethnic minority have vowed to return home and "shed blood like rivers", according to a jihadist-tracking firm, in what experts said marked the first IS threat against Chinese targets. The threat came in a half-hour video released Monday by a division of the Islamic State in western Iraq and featuring militants from China's Uighur ethnic group, said the US-based SITE Intelligence Group, which analysed the footage.

Chicago, IL

