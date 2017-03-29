Bellamy's shares hit as fresh China r...

Bellamy's shares hit as fresh China roadblock emerges

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Only a matter of months after Jan Cameron took control of Bellamy's Australia, the company has run into roadblocks in the key China market, warning that it faces a loss of sales which will result in earnings taking a hit from the start of 2018. China is forcing suppliers of infant formula products to register with the authorities and obtain authorisation before they can sell within the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) 21 hr Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC