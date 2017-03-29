Bellamy's shares hit as fresh China roadblock emerges
Only a matter of months after Jan Cameron took control of Bellamy's Australia, the company has run into roadblocks in the key China market, warning that it faces a loss of sales which will result in earnings taking a hit from the start of 2018. China is forcing suppliers of infant formula products to register with the authorities and obtain authorisation before they can sell within the country.
