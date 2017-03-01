Beijing gets tough on dancing grannies
The women, usually retirees, meet at dusk and dawn in public squares, plazas or parks and perform synchronized dance routines to deafeningly-loud music -- often with costumes or props. Public dancing has exploded in popularity in China as these women -- and a few men -- look for low-cost ways to stay fit and socialize.
