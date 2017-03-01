Beijing gets tough on dancing grannies

Beijing gets tough on dancing grannies

The women, usually retirees, meet at dusk and dawn in public squares, plazas or parks and perform synchronized dance routines to deafeningly-loud music -- often with costumes or props. Public dancing has exploded in popularity in China as these women -- and a few men -- look for low-cost ways to stay fit and socialize.

Chicago, IL

