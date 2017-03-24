Beef breakthrough as China insists it...

Beef breakthrough as China insists its regional intentions are peaceful

40 min ago Read more: The Age

Local beef producers have won unfettered entree to the Chinese domestic market for the first time, in a commercial breakthrough that gives Australia a level of access denied to all countries until now. But the resolution of Australia's long-standing 'beef' over beef exports, came with a gentle reminder to Beijing's regional neighbours that China will not back out of the South China Sea and regards its outposts in international waters as its sovereign territory.

Chicago, IL

