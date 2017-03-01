Australia-China Relations Institute aims to bust the myths about Chinese investment in Australia

Fears about Chinese investment in Australia naively exaggerate the amount of control the Chinese government has over Chinese corporations, according to an optimistic and controversial new report that seeks to "mythbust" public and media views about how Chinese business operates. It is not true that all Chinese companies are controlled by the Chinese government, or that a unified "China Inc" carries out strategic goals with the ultimate aim of global domination, according to the report by the Australia-China Relations Institute at UTS.

