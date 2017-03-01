Australia-China Relations Institute a...

Australia-China Relations Institute aims to bust the myths about Chinese investment in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Fears about Chinese investment in Australia naively exaggerate the amount of control the Chinese government has over Chinese corporations, according to an optimistic and controversial new report that seeks to "mythbust" public and media views about how Chinese business operates. It is not true that all Chinese companies are controlled by the Chinese government, or that a unified "China Inc" carries out strategic goals with the ultimate aim of global domination, according to the report by the Australia-China Relations Institute at UTS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) 16 hr Ringing Phart 62
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... 19 hr Solarman 3
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 24 Criminal Record 6
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,979 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC