Australia-China Relations Institute aims to bust the myths about Chinese investment in Australia
Fears about Chinese investment in Australia naively exaggerate the amount of control the Chinese government has over Chinese corporations, according to an optimistic and controversial new report that seeks to "mythbust" public and media views about how Chinese business operates. It is not true that all Chinese companies are controlled by the Chinese government, or that a unified "China Inc" carries out strategic goals with the ultimate aim of global domination, according to the report by the Australia-China Relations Institute at UTS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|Ringing Phart
|62
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|19 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 24
|Criminal Record
|6
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC