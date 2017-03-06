As US aid and influence shrinks in Pa...

As US aid and influence shrinks in Pakistan, China steps in

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In this Nov. 8, 2014 file-pool photo, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Pakistani leaders often wax lyrical about their "sweeter than honey" relations with all-weather friend China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Sun RichMont 7
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Fri Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC