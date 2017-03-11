Artist exchange between New Zealand, ...

Artist exchange between New Zealand, China aims to deepen cultural ties

An Auckland art gallery director is on a mission to help Kiwis better understand Chinese culture through an artist exchange. Six New Zealand artists and eight Chinese artists displayed their works together at the Image and Imagination exhibition, which ran for one week as part of the Auckland Arts Festival.

Chicago, IL

