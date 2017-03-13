After WikiLeaks' CIA dump, China tell...

After WikiLeaks' CIA dump, China tells U.S. to stop spying

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Network World

China today asked the U.S. government to stop spying on it, China's first reaction to WikiLeaks' disclosure of a trove of CIA documents that alleged the agency was able to hack smartphones, personal computers, routers and other digital devices worldwide. "We urge the U.S. to stop listening in, monitoring, stealing secrets and [conducting] cyber-attacks against China and other countries," said Geng Shuang, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said today in a Beijing press briefing .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story 8 hr Mikey 11
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 5 RichMont 7
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC