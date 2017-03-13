After WikiLeaks' CIA dump, China tells U.S. to stop spying
China today asked the U.S. government to stop spying on it, China's first reaction to WikiLeaks' disclosure of a trove of CIA documents that alleged the agency was able to hack smartphones, personal computers, routers and other digital devices worldwide. "We urge the U.S. to stop listening in, monitoring, stealing secrets and [conducting] cyber-attacks against China and other countries," said Geng Shuang, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said today in a Beijing press briefing .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|8 hr
|Mikey
|11
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 5
|RichMont
|7
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Mar 3
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC