A doze of Chinaa s irrevocable stance: Beijing says it will resolutely ...

BEIJING, China - In a first, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, while addressing the nation's parliament, has said that calls for Hong Kong independence "will lead nowhere." In what became the first time the phrase 'Hong Kong independence' was used by a Chinese premier in his annual address, Keqiang said, "We will continue to implement, both to the letter and in spirit, the principle of 'One Country, Two Systems'.

