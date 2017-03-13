A blank check to fight breast cancer

A blank check to fight breast cancer

Businessman Terry Gou , best known as chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., announced Sunday he planned to create a global alliance of leading research institutes to combat breast cancer. The project will be based in a medical zone on Kinmen, the Central News Agency reported.

