2,000-year-old bronze ware items unearthed in China15 min ago

Beijing, Mar 5 Chinese archaeologists have unearthed 2,000-year-old bronze ware items from an area the size of two soccer fields in southwest China's Sichuan province while excavating a tomb cluster. Wang Tianyou, head of the archaeological team from the Chengdu Cultural Relic Research Institute, said they have excavated 180 tombs in Chengdu dating from between the Spring and Autumn Period and the Warring States Period .

