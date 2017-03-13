13:15 China airlines cut some South Korea routes amid political standoff
Airline operators cut some routes between China and South Korea as the fallout spread on Friday from a diplomatic row over Seoul's plans to deploy a U.S. missile defense system regardless of Beijing's objections, Reuters reported. In a statement on its website Korea's Eastar Jet Inc said it was stopping flights between the South Korean cities of Cheongju and the tourist hotspot Jeju with various Chinese cities including Ningbo, Jinjiang and Harbin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|16 hr
|Mikey
|11
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 5
|RichMont
|7
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Mar 3
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC