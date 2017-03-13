13:15 China airlines cut some South K...

13:15 China airlines cut some South Korea routes amid political standoff

Airline operators cut some routes between China and South Korea as the fallout spread on Friday from a diplomatic row over Seoul's plans to deploy a U.S. missile defense system regardless of Beijing's objections, Reuters reported. In a statement on its website Korea's Eastar Jet Inc said it was stopping flights between the South Korean cities of Cheongju and the tourist hotspot Jeju with various Chinese cities including Ningbo, Jinjiang and Harbin.

