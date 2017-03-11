11 killed in two gold mine accidents in central China: Xinhua

Accidents at two neighboring gold mines in central China's Henan province killed 11 people on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing local authorities. Thick smoke engulfed a pit at the Qinling gold mine of China National Gold Group [CNGGC.UL] in Lingbao City on Friday morning, trapping 12 workers and six management staff, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.