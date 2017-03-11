11 killed in two gold mine accidents ...

11 killed in two gold mine accidents in central China: Xinhua

13 hrs ago

Accidents at two neighboring gold mines in central China's Henan province killed 11 people on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing local authorities. Thick smoke engulfed a pit at the Qinling gold mine of China National Gold Group [CNGGC.UL] in Lingbao City on Friday morning, trapping 12 workers and six management staff, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

