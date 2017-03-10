10 dead, 38 injured in China bus, tru...

10 dead, 38 injured in China bus, truck collision

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Beijing, March 3 - Ten people died and 38 others were injured when a cement tanker crashed into a bus Thursday night in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the local government said. The accident happened at 11:33 p.m. on a highway in Yunxian County of Lancang City, the city government's press office said in a statement Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Thu Ringing Phart 62
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Thu Solarman 3
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 24 Criminal Record 6
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC