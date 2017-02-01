Zebra attacks man at Chinese animal park, second incident in days
The horrifying incident happened Sunday afternoon, just days after a male tourist was devoured to death by a tiger at the Ningbo Youngor Zoo. The security footage shows the zebra digging his teeth into one of the zookeepers and proceeding to drag him recklessly through the dirt and into the woods.
