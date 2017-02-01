Zebra attacks man at Chinese animal p...

Zebra attacks man at Chinese animal park, second incident in days

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Daily News

The horrifying incident happened Sunday afternoon, just days after a male tourist was devoured to death by a tiger at the Ningbo Youngor Zoo. The security footage shows the zebra digging his teeth into one of the zookeepers and proceeding to drag him recklessly through the dirt and into the woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13) 10 hr Chef Phart 13
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Wed Truth B Told 4
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13) Tue East Asian 113
why are chinese ugly? (Aug '13) Tue chip67 19
Why do chinese girls like to marry filipino men? (Sep '13) Tue East Asian 25
Why Americans HATE the VIETNAMESE? (Jul '11) Jan 29 Hatethevietnamese123 210
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC