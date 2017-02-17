You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For
An electric company in Xiangyang, China, came up with the creative solution of equipping drones with flame throwers in order to burn trash off of the city's power lines. Apparently, trash getting stuck on power lines is a thing.
