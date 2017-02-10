Why giant pandas around world have to return to China?

Born and raised in the United States, Bao Bao, a 3-year-old giant panda, fails to become a U.S. citizen and has arrived in China on Wednesday. Unlike the U.S. citizenship policy for people, which stipulates that one becomes a U.S. citizen if he/she is born on the U.S. territory, the citizenship of giant pandas observes another policy.

