What foreign students can teach host ...

What foreign students can teach host families about America

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Jan. 27, 2017 photo, foreign exchange student Miaofan Chen, left, of Hefei, China, chats with Thandi Glick during a potluck meal for Chinese exchange students and their families at a school in Denver. Hosting foreign students is a way to connect with the world as well as see our country through another's eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 1 hr Russian Ainu 43
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... 4 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
I am doing reaeach 11 hr Lisa 1
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 10 Be A Man 20
News Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after... Feb 8 Anil 1
News Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12) Feb 8 Phart Expensively 69
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,505 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC