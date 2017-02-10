Vice chairman of People's Insurance G...

Vice chairman of People's Insurance Group of China under investigation

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The vice chairman of People's Insurance Group of China is being investigated for alleged discipline violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday. Wang Yincheng is "suspected of serious violation of discipline," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on its website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Tue wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Tue slumdog indians 341
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 18 Naira 21
Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12) Feb 18 Piko 132
News 'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe... Feb 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
News 'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia... Feb 16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,091,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC