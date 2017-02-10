Vice chairman of People's Insurance Group of China under investigation
The vice chairman of People's Insurance Group of China is being investigated for alleged discipline violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday. Wang Yincheng is "suspected of serious violation of discipline," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on its website.
