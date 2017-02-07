Vertical Forest Towers In China To Pr...

Vertical Forest Towers In China To Produce Over 132 Pounds Of Oxygen Daily

Read more: Hedonistica

These are the Nanjing Towers being constructed in Nanjing, China and scheduled for completion sometime next year. They will be Asia's first vertical forests , feature over 1,000 trees, 2,500 shrubs, and produce over 132 pounds of oxygen per day.

China

