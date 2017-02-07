Vertical Forest Towers In China To Produce Over 132 Pounds Of Oxygen Daily
These are the Nanjing Towers being constructed in Nanjing, China and scheduled for completion sometime next year. They will be Asia's first vertical forests , feature over 1,000 trees, 2,500 shrubs, and produce over 132 pounds of oxygen per day.
