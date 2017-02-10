US-born panda Bao Bao lands in China ...

US-born panda Bao Bao lands in China after leaving DC zoo

Bao Bao, the beloved 3-year-old panda at the National Zoo in Washington, enjoys a final morning in her bamboo-filled habitat before her one-way flight to China to join a panda breeding program, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. less Bao Bao, the beloved 3-year-old panda at the National Zoo in Washington, enjoys a final morning in her bamboo-filled habitat before her one-way flight to China to join a panda breeding program, Tuesday, Feb. ... more In this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member of Sichuan Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau checks the condition of giant panda Bao Bao upon her arrival at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

