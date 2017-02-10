US-born panda Bao Bao lands in China after leaving DC zoo
Bao Bao, the beloved 3-year-old panda at the National Zoo in Washington, enjoys a final morning in her bamboo-filled habitat before her one-way flight to China to join a panda breeding program, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. less Bao Bao, the beloved 3-year-old panda at the National Zoo in Washington, enjoys a final morning in her bamboo-filled habitat before her one-way flight to China to join a panda breeding program, Tuesday, Feb. ... more In this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member of Sichuan Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau checks the condition of giant panda Bao Bao upon her arrival at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Tue
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|slumdog indians
|341
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 18
|Naira
|21
|Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Piko
|132
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Feb 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
|'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia...
|Feb 16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC