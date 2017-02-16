UPDATE 1-China bird flu fears hit poultry prices, meat producer shares

BEIJING, Feb 15 Chinese chicken prices sank to their lowest level in more than a decade on Wednesday as fears grow about the spread of bird flu, hurting meat producers' share prices and deepening concerns about demand in the world's second-largest poultry consumer. The sharp drop came as the government reported as many as 79 people died from H7N9 avian flu in January, four times higher than the same month in past years and bringing the total death toll to 100 people since October.

