UPDATE 1-China bird flu fears hit pou...

UPDATE 1-China bird flu fears hit poultry prices, meat producer shares

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

BEIJING, Feb 15 Chinese chicken prices sank to their lowest level in more than a decade on Wednesday as fears grow about the spread of bird flu, hurting meat producers' share prices and deepening concerns about demand in the world's second-largest poultry consumer. The sharp drop came as the government reported as many as 79 people died from H7N9 avian flu in January, four times higher than the same month in past years and bringing the total death toll to 100 people since October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia... 14 min Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in... 7 hr Jeff Brightone 1
the new world is here 16 hr yes 1
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Wed Ainu 52
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
I am doing reaeach Feb 13 Lisa 1
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 10 Be A Man 20
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC