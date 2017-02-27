Under fire but defiant, North Korea sends envoys to court its few friends
North Korea has sent a high-ranking diplomat to Malaysia to try to secure the remains of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of the North Korean leader who was killed in a chemical weapon poisoning earlier this month. Malaysian police, meanwhile, said they would press murder charges against the two women accused of carrying out the attack and seek the death penalty as punishment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|20 hr
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Old Sam
|39
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 24
|Criminal Record
|6
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 18
|Naira
|21
|Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Piko
|132
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC