Two men jailed in China for selling HK-published books: sources
Case handled by same police bureau that investigated five Hong Kong booksellers for selling 'unauthorised' books on mainland, according to one of the sources Two people have been jailed in mainland China for illegally selling books published in Hong Kong, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The case was handled by the same police bureau that investigated five people linked to Causeway Bay Books in Hong Kong who went missing from their homes two years ago, one of the sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|9 hr
|Russian Ainu
|37
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Fri
|Be A Man
|20
|Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after...
|Feb 8
|Anil
|1
|Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Phart Expensively
|69
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 4
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may...
|Feb 4
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC