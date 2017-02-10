Two men jailed in China for selling H...

Two men jailed in China for selling HK-published books: sources

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Case handled by same police bureau that investigated five Hong Kong booksellers for selling 'unauthorised' books on mainland, according to one of the sources Two people have been jailed in mainland China for illegally selling books published in Hong Kong, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The case was handled by the same police bureau that investigated five people linked to Causeway Bay Books in Hong Kong who went missing from their homes two years ago, one of the sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 9 hr Russian Ainu 37
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Fri Be A Man 20
News Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after... Feb 8 Anil 1
News Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12) Feb 8 Phart Expensively 69
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 1
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 4 Bad Montgomery 5
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... Feb 4 Jeff Brightone 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,319 • Total comments across all topics: 278,780,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC