Two men jailed in China for selling HK-published books: sources

Case handled by same police bureau that investigated five Hong Kong booksellers for selling 'unauthorised' books on mainland, according to one of the sources Two people have been jailed in mainland China for illegally selling books published in Hong Kong, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The case was handled by the same police bureau that investigated five people linked to Causeway Bay Books in Hong Kong who went missing from their homes two years ago, one of the sources said.

