There are on the WLOX-TV Biloxi story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in West Bank. In it, WLOX-TV Biloxi reports that:

The women's seminary building is seen in the West Bank settlement of Beit El near Ramallah Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Israel may be causing controversy in Washington.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.