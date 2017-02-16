Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in West Bank
There are 1 comment on the WLOX-TV Biloxi story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in West Bank. In it, WLOX-TV Biloxi reports that:
The women's seminary building is seen in the West Bank settlement of Beit El near Ramallah Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Israel may be causing controversy in Washington.
Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,032
NYC
#1 12 hrs ago
The new Israel US Ambassador in Israel David Friedman is a great friend of Israel and he will live in West Jerusalem and will conduct the embassy affairs from Jerusalem until the Embassy will move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The fact that Trump recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is major historic achievement for the state of Israel that was treated badly by the Obama, Hillary and the Democratic Party including liberal Jewish Elites. While Obama was the Anti-Christ who fought against Israel right to exist as Jewish state and supported its worst Mozlem brotherhood enemies, Trump will never uproot Jews or force Jews out of their homes in their holy land of Israel which means that ISIL caliphate will not take over Jerusalem as the Palestinian caliphate. Great news for Israel! Trump sees Israel as his main ally to fight radical Mozlem brotherhood while Obama, Hillary and the Democrats treated Israel as their enemy and treated the Iranian evil Jihadist regime of terrorists and ISIS caliphate as their best ally. The recognition of Israel as a legitimate Jewish state living in its biblical and historical homeland Israel of three millennial and with its capital Jerusalem by the great American president Donald J. Trump is definitely major historic great event and it is happening 72 years after Germany and its European collaborators killed 6 million innocent Jews in gas chambers in a well-orchestrated plan to kill every Jewish child, woman and man because they were born as Jews. The great President Donald Trump will recognize soon Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel and the Jewish people since the Kingdom of David 3000 years ago and will move the US embassy to Jerusalem based on US Congress resolution of decades. Trump is a true lover of Israel and the Jewish people. While Obama and Hillary together with the Democratic Party and in collaboration with the Mozlem Brotherhood never recognized Jerusalem including the 100% Jewish West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Obama, Hillary and the Democratic Party went forward and pushed UN resolution that de-legitimize Israel control over the holiest Jewish Temple that was built in Jerusalem after the Jewish Kingdom of David by his son King Solomon 3000 years ago before al Aqza mosque was built over its ruins 1600 later in the 7th century. Israel will never agree to live side by side with ISIL Caliphate that would not agree to have even one Jew in Jerusalem. Trump is right to reject the deceitful two state solution which cuts Israel size by half into 7 miles wide strip of land surrounded by ISIL Caliphate, Hamas and Fatah terrorists together with Hezbollah terrorists that can destroy Israel and kill more than 8 million Israelis within hours. The so called Â“two state solutionÂ” is another fake and deceitful name by Obama, Hillary and the EU led by Germany and France that were behind killing of 6 million Jews during WWII which relates to ISIL caliphate expansion over Israel area with ISIL-Hamas Caliphate centered in Jerusalem and connected to the existing ISIL Caliphate in Syria and Iraq. Trump respect the right of Jews to live in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria and build homes for their young generation but he seeks more control over the building of Jewish biblical cities including Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria while consider them legal right of Jews to live in their homeland of 3000 years.
