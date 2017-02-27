Trump meets China's top diplomat amid tensions
President Donald Trump held his first face-to-face meeting with a member of China's leadership on Monday at a time of tensions between Washington and Beijing, and the White House said the Chinese visit was a chance to discuss shared security interests. State Councilor Yang Jiechi, China's top diplomat, was taken to see Trump briefly after talks with new U.S. National Security advisor, H.R. McMaster, and Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|3 hr
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Old Sam
|39
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 24
|Criminal Record
|6
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 18
|Naira
|21
|Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Piko
|132
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC