Trump meets China's top diplomat amid tensions

President Donald Trump held his first face-to-face meeting with a member of China's leadership on Monday at a time of tensions between Washington and Beijing, and the White House said the Chinese visit was a chance to discuss shared security interests. State Councilor Yang Jiechi, China's top diplomat, was taken to see Trump briefly after talks with new U.S. National Security advisor, H.R. McMaster, and Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

