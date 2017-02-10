Three Chinese engineers found dead in...

Three Chinese engineers found dead in Albanian mine

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 10 Three Chinese engineers have been found dead at the bottom of Albania's chrome mine at Bulqize after being trapped and killed by an explosion below ground last Saturday. The bodies of the engineers were being brought up on Friday, following a week-long effort to reach them after a gas explosion caused massive damage at the mine and delayed a rescue team.

